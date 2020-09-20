Smart Commuter Week is coming up in area
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails offers its annual Smart Commuter Week from Sept. 21-25.
Everyone is encouraged to ride a bicycle, walk or carpool, keeping 6 feet away from others.
Record points each day and share the experience on social media by tagging @TARTTrails.
This event occurs the same week as Michigan Trails Week and National Bike to Work Week. Registration is free.
More information: 231-357-0380; janna@traversetrails.org.
