Smart Commuter Week is coming up in area

TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails offers its annual Smart Commuter Week from Sept. 21-25.

Everyone is encouraged to ride a bicycle, walk or carpool, keeping 6 feet away from others.

Record points each day and share the experience on social media by tagging @TARTTrails.

This event occurs the same week as Michigan Trails Week and National Bike to Work Week. Registration is free.

More information: 231-357-0380; janna@traversetrails.org.

