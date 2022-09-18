Roundabout open
MANISTEE — Michigan Department of Transportation opens the roundabout at U.S. 31 and M-22 on Sept. 19. Temporary traffic signals on U.S. 31 will be removed and the detour for M-22 traffic is lifted.
Resurfacing on Sept. 19ALPENA — MDOT resurfaces 1.3 miles of U.S. 23 starting Sept. 19. Work occurs on the highway from south of Richardson Street to south of North 11th Avenue. The project also includes sidewalk ramps that follow the Americans with Disabilities Act and an updated railroad crossing at North 10th Avenue. Watch for lane closures and a detour until Oct. 25.
Piracy presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Museum of the Great Lakes presents “Aargh: A History of Piracy on the Great Lakes” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 via Zoom.
Sign up at https://bit.ly/3eMP2hw.
Coffee with a Cop
TRAVERSE CITY — Coffee with a Cop goes from 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 20 at Grand Traverse Pie Company, 525 W. Front St. Area officers plan to chat with residents.
Peace day events
TRAVERSE CITY — Veterans for Peace Chapter 50 celebrates International Day of Peace Sept. 21. A gathering and songs start at 8 a.m. at Clinch Park Beach. Meet at 9 a.m. at the peace pole at the Government Center for the mayor’s proclamation, and then join the peace pole planting at 10 a.m. at Lay Park on Union Street.
Nature event
HARBOR SPRINGS — Little Traverse Conservancy leads an event at 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Seberon “Boo” Litzenburger Nature Preserve.
Explore the almost 1-mile trail system of the preserve, located along the M-119 Scenic Corridor.
Fall symposium
HARBOR SPRINGS — The M-119 Tunnel of Trees Scenic Heritage Route Committee and the Little Traverse Conservancy offer a fall symposium at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Readmond Township Hall.
An optional field trip to the Seberon “Boo” Litzenburger Nature Preserve begins at 1 p.m. Registration: 231-344-1010; caitlin@landtrust.org.
NWS hosts author
TRAVERSE CITY — Benjamin Gilmer presents his book “The Other Dr. Gilmer” at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at City Opera House. The National Writers Series hosts this author talk.
Reserve seats for $15 or $25 at cityoperahouse.org. Student tickets are $5.
Genealogical meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Genealogical Society provides its monthly program at 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at Traverse Area District Library. Kris Rzepczynski, from the Archives of Michigan, presents “Michigan Online: Family History Tools for Great Lakes State.”
Card games
INTERLOCHEN — Play the card game Bridge from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 22 and 29 at Interlochen Public Library. Contact: 231-276-6767.
SUP classes
TRAVERSE CITY — Dharamsala TC leads SUP yoga classes from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 and 29 on East Bay.
People of all skill levels may practice on a stand-up paddleboard. Admission is $40 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Veteran resources
SAGINAW — The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC offers resources for veterans during Suicide Prevention Month in September.
The Department of Veterans Affairs and the Ad Council created the national campaign “Don’t Wait. Reach Out” to encourage people to visit VA.gov/REACH. The site provides downloadable and shareable content.
Additionally, the Veterans Crisis Line offers free, confidential support and intervention. Dial 988 and press 1, text 838255 or chat online at veteranscrisisline.net/chat.
