Porch concerts are scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central Neighborhood Association hosts its third annual PorchFest from 1-5 p.m. Sept. 19. More than 35 musical artists perform on residential porches from Fifth Street to 13th Street. Find maps and concert times at TCPorchFest.org.
Kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts weekly programs for preschool and elementary students. Museum admission is $7 per person. Sign up at glcm.org.
Events:
- Paint a sunflower plate at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. Sept. 20 and 23
- Storytime Adventures: “The Dog Who Had Kittens” at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. Sept. 22 and 24
Yoga sessions
EMPIRE — Kaye Evans leads gentle yoga practices from 12:15-1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Empire Township Hall. A $5 donation is suggested.
Visual arts exhibition slated
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center presents the exhibition “Kindred: Traditional Arts of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians” through Nov. 27. This visual arts show features Odawa arts and crafts from collectors across the state.
The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Contact alissa@crookedtree.org to schedule a guided tour.
Reiki class
TRAVERSE CITY — Sally Littleton leads a reiki class Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 21 through Oct. 19 via Zoom. Reiki is an alternative medicine called energy healing. Register through nmc.edu/ees.
‘Confluence’ event
TRAVERSE CITY — For Love of Water (FLOW) celebrates its 10th anniversary with “Confluence” at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 via Zoom. The event includes honoring FLOW President and Chair Jim Olson and Senior Adviser Dave Dempsey, a look at the organization’s history and more.
NMEAC program
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council hosts its annual Environmentalist of the Year celebration at 7 p.m. Sept. 23. The virtual program includes guest speaker Kate Madigan, of Michigan Climate Action Network, and musical host Jeremy Reisig. Register for free at nmeac.org.
Play resumes at Old Town Playhouse
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse adds a performance of “Escanaba in da Moonlight” back to its schedule. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23. Prices are $28 for adults, $15 for youth. Box office: 231-947-2210.
ISEA seeks donations for flea market, sale
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association seeks donations for next year’s flea market and boat sale. Accepted items include anchors, mooring balls, boat hardware, oars, life jackets, navigation equipment and more. Email icooper@schoolship.org to schedule a drop off.
Disability Network podcast released
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan recently released its second Community Connections Podcast, “Successful Youth Transition.” Executive Director Jim Moore and Community Resource Specialist Nicole Miller discuss youth transitioning into adulthood. Listen to the podcast at disabilitynetwork.org.
