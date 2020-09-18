Collection canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Green Consortium recently scrapped its 2020 Clean Up Green Up, originally scheduled Sept. 20 at Turtle Creek Stadium. Organizers plan to host the next event Sept. 19, 2021. This event allows community members to recycle a variety of items, such as televisions, refrigerators and rubber tires.
Meet the candidates
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect hosts a forum at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 with 104th State House District candidates Dan O'Neil (Democrat) and John Roth (Republican). A second forum is set at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 with the Grand Traverse County Commission candidates. Both are moderated by the Traverse City Record-Eagle.
Neighborhood testing
GRAYLING — Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently launched a neighborhood testing site at Kirtland Community College, a District Health Department No. 10 jurisdiction. Michiganders may receive free, saliva-based COVID-19 tests from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call 888-535-6136 or visit Michigan.gov/CoronavirusTest to make an appointment.
