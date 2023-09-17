Kids programs scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to this week’s programs at Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Kid’s Craft Lab will feature fall forest painting at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday. Storytime Adventures will include the tale “Red, Red, Red” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Register for a program at glcm.org.
Also, kids can play with band instruments at 9:30 a.m., noon or 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Peace activities planned for Thursday
TRAVERSE CITY — Veterans for Peace Chapter 50 will be celebrating the United Nations International Day of Peace at 8 a.m. Thursday at Clinch Park Beach. Share comments and songs related to peace.
The Traverse City mayor will speak at 9 a.m. at the peace pole outside the Governmental Center. Afterward, new peace poles will be set up at local elementary schools.
Lake summit via Zoom set for Thursday
PETOSKEY — Top of the Mitt Watershed Council will host its annual Lake Association Summit from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday via Zoom.
Speakers will discuss septic systems, the Lake Charlevoix research project and other topics. Register for free at https://tinyurl.com/4864vyk4.
Montessori talk scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — Paula Lillard Preschlack will give a free presentation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at The Children’s House.
She will speak about her book “The Montessori Potential, How to Foster Independence, Respect and Joy in Every Child.” She will sign copies of the text afterward.
Art park fundraiser
THOMPSONVILLE — More than 80 business leaders recently participated in the Michigan Legacy Art Park Golf Classic at Crystal Mountain.
The annual event collected more than $20,000 for art park programs and services like tours for local schools.
Coat drive
LUDINGTON — District Health Department No. 10 is hosting the annual Oceana County Winter Coat Drive through Oct. 4.
New or clean, gently used winter coats, snow pants, winter boots, hats and gloves of all sizes are being collected. Bring items to the DHD No. 10 office in Hart, the Oceana County Council on Aging, Oceana County Sheriff’s Department or The Roadside at 4105 S. Pere Marquette Highway in Ludington.
Donation program
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails recently received more than $5,000 from Grand Traverse Resort and Casinos’ Cash in on Kindness program. Players donate their change to the program, and local charities receive funds.
Trail project receives donation
PETOSKEY — Water Street Condominiums recently contributed $4,000 to the Little Traverse Wheelway repair project.
The group provided this donation for the Top of Michigan Trails Council‘s Committee to Restore the Wheelway.
The project aims to repair the bluffs section of the trail, between Magnus Park and East Park, which collapsed in 2019.
Sensory-friendly room open
MANISTEE — District Health Department No. 10 is announcing the opening of a sensory-friendly vaccination space for kids and adults in Manistee County.
The room is funded by the Children’s Special Health Care Services Vaccine Initiative Grant.
The health department is planning to have sensory rooms in all 10 of its county offices, according to a release. To receive immunizations or to explore the Manistee County room, call 888-217-3904.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.