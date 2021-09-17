Child care fair
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dept. of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Child Care Licensing Bureau hosts an Access Fair from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 at the Civic Center Amphitheater.
Attendees can learn about opening their own licensed facility. Free business support is available, including up to $750 reimbursed for compliance startup costs for new businesses, AT&T hot spots, radon test kits, background checks and professional development.
Learn more about child care licensing and regulations or how to file a complaint at michigan.gov/cclb.
Michigan’s top court rejects redistricting lawsuit — for now
LANSING — The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a challenge to deadlines set by a commission that is drawing new maps for seats in Congress and the Legislature, but the legal battle is not over.
The court turned down an opportunity to immediately accept a lawsuit. But it also said it soon would set rules for additional litigation.
The commission wants to have maps ready for a final vote by Dec. 30, citing a delay in detailed census data. Critics, however, said Sept. 17 and Nov. 1 deadlines in the Michigan Constitution can’t be ignored.
Justice Brian Zahra said the lawsuit by Detroit-area activist Robert Davis isn’t ripe yet. Two more justices, Elizabeth Clement, and David Viviano, said they’re concerned about the commission missing deadlines that are cemented in the constitution.
The commission was approved by voters to take mapmaking out of the hands of lawmakers and the governor. Four are aligned with the Democratic Party, four with the Republican Party and five with no party.
Weatherman out after refusing to get vaccine
MARQUETTE — A man who spent more than 30 years reporting the weather on TV in northern Michigan said he’s out of a job after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Karl Bohnak began working at WLUC-TV in 1988. He said the Upper Peninsula was one of the most challenging places in the U.S. for weather forecasting.
“Many of you have taken one of these injections, and that is absolutely your right,” Bohnak said Wednesday on Facebook. “It is also my right to choose the medical options I feel are right for me. I have authority over my body.”
Bohnak’s post had 2,600 comments by Thursday afternoon. He said he was fired by the station’s owner, Gray Television, for not following a company vaccine mandate.
WLUC declined to comment Thursday.
Bohnak got much support on Facebook, but some people were disappointed with his stance.
Shifting ground prompts utility to shut down gas main
DETROIT — A utility has shut down a high-pressure gas main in southwest Detroit due to ground shifting beneath the pavement.
DTE Energy closed the 24-inch natural gas pipeline Wednesday night “to avert a potential public safety issue and to allow the investigation into the ground shift to proceed safely,” the city said Thursday.
A temporary bypass to restore natural gas to six industrial companies that use the pipeline is expected to be completed within a week.
The shifting first was noticed Saturday.
No injuries were reported, but a marijuana dispensary was damaged and had to be demolished Tuesday.
The structural integrity of an adjacent building affected by the shifting ground was being assessed, according to the city.
“We’re still investigating the root cause of this ground upheaval, which continues to apply pressure to DTE’s utility equipment,” said Hakim Berry, Detroit’s chief operating officer.
DTE’s monitoring of its natural gas system alerted engineers to a potential issue, Berry added.
Minor exploratory excavation was initiated Wednesday in the area to help determine soil composition and ground stability.
