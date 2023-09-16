Fiddler performs
CHEBOYGAN — Fiddler Eileen Ivers performs with her band UnIVERSal Roots at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Cheboygan Opera House.
Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for veterans and $15 for students. Box office: 231-627-5841.
Intersection to close
TRAVERSE CITY — The intersection of Cass and East Eighth streets will be closed starting Monday.
The City of Traverse City’s contractor Team Elmer’s is planning to rebuild the road, including putting in new concrete pavement and brick crosswalks. Work should be finished in mid-October.
Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists are asked to avoid the intersection during this project. Call 231-922-4468 with questions or concerns.
Title Track course
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is still open for Title Track’s two upcoming sessions of the “Understanding Racial Justice” program, including an in-person cohort starting Sept. 19.
The five-week course meets in-person Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Traverse City Bay United Methodist Church and runs through Oct. 17.
Title Track’s next virtual URJ cohort meets on Zoom from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. from Oct. 16 to Nov. 13. Learn more and register at titletrackmichigan.org
