TRAVERSE CITY— Old Town Playhouse canceled several performances of “Escanaba in da Moonlight” to follow its COVID-19 protocols. Shows are no longer occurring Sept. 16-19 and 23. The next performance is set at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. Call the box office at 231-947-2210 for more information.
Beaumont closing some beds because of lack of staff
TROY — Michigan’s largest health care provider said 5% of its hospital beds are closed because of a lack of staff.
Beaumont Health in southeastern Michigan has shortages among nurses, nurse assistants, phlebotomists and more, doctors reported Wednesday.
“Even environmental services to turn over the rooms, and transporters, that sort of thing,” said Dr. David Donaldson, emergency care chief at Beaumont hospital in Troy.
Beaumont said 180 of its 3,375 beds at eight hospitals were temporarily closed. Earlier this week, Henry Ford Health System said it had closed 120 beds, or less than 10% of capacity, for similar reasons.
“We’re there. We’re open,” Donaldson said of emergency rooms. “If you think you may have a minor issue, you may want to seek other care, such as calling your own doctor, an urgent care. ... You just may have to be a little more patient. The wait times have increased.”
Parents push for mask mandate inside schools
LANSING — A coalition of parent groups on Wednesday urged Michigan’s health department to require indoor masking at all schools to curb the coronavirus and vowed to combat politicians who oppose such mandates.
The Michigan Parents Alliance for Safe Schools includes pro-mask groups from a dozen counties — seven with school mask mandates and five without.
“Right now you’ve got about 60% of Michigan’s kids covered. What about the other 40%? We’re going to keep fighting for them,” said Emily Mellits, a parent of two school-age kids in Macomb County. It is Michigan’s third-most populated county and — unlike most large counties and many small ones — does not require face coverings, leaving it to schools to decide.
The coalition, which launched a petition seeking a statewide mandate from state health director Elizabeth Hertel, acted a day after a Republican-controlled Senate committee approved bills that would prevent state and local health officials from mandating masks to attend school. Some GOP legislators have threatened funding repercussions for county health departments that issue mask orders.
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration lifted a broad indoor mask mandate in June, citing vaccinations and what were low infection rates. She has said it is better for masking decisions to be made locally because it increases the odds that people will comply.
Alma clears way to house migrant teens
ALMA — Officials in a mid-Michigan city granted a request to house migrant boys in a former nursing home, rejecting the recommendation of the planning commission and upsetting opponents who had criticized the proposal during tense summer meetings.
The Alma City Commission voted, 4-2, Tuesday night to approve a zoning change sought by Bethany Christian Services. The meeting was held in the high school to accommodate a crowd of 120 people.
“We believe that Alma is a compassionate and welcoming community, and we look forward to providing life-saving services for vulnerable children and youth here,” said Krista Stevens of Grand Rapids-based Bethany.
Bethany wants to use a former nursing home to provide housing for up to 40 days or until a sponsor can be found. The boys, ages 12 to 17, crossed the U.S. border without parents or guardians and do not have legal status in this country.
Alma, population 9,400, is 50 miles north of Lansing and probably best known as the home of Alma College.
The Alma Planning Commission had recommended that the zoning change be rejected. Members said opposition in the community made it difficult to determine if certain conditions could be met to justify the rezoning.
But city Commissioner Roger Allman said safety issues raised by critics “could not be backed up with facts.”
He and two other commissioners visited a Bethany refugee assessment center in Grand Rapids and found it “very professional and reassuring.”
“I think this will be a good thing for Alma,” Allman said.
The state Department of Civil Rights had warned Alma against making decisions based on fears, stereotypes and “unfounded assumptions.”
