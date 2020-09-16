Kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts online programs for preschool and elementary students this week. Stories @ Home features “Here Piggy Piggy!” at 11 a.m. Sept. 17. The interactive story is followed by a craft. First Steps Science explores why things fly at 11 a.m. Sept. 18. Visit greatlakeskids.org for supply lists and to participate.
Class of 1957 lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 meets for lunch from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Elks Club. All area alumni are invited to attend. COVID-19 restrictions are observed.
‘White Sport Coat’ show
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse continues the Theatre Under the Tent series with “White Sport Coat” at 7 p.m. Sept. 17. Doc and Donna Probes perform songs from the 1950s and ‘60s. Social distancing and face masks are required. Tickets are $20 plus fees online. Box office: 231-947-2210.
Movie night
TRAVERSE CITY — “Films on the Field” begins at 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at Turtle Creek Stadium. Families are invited to watch “The Sandlot” at this outdoor event. The series continues with “Trolls World Tour” Sept. 18 and “The Lion King” Sept. 19. All films are rated PG and start at 8 p.m. Concessions are available to purchase. Pay $50 to reserve seats for up to six people. Buy tickets at pitspitters.com.
Representative meetings
GRAYLING — State Rep. Daire Rendon, of Lake City, hosts office hours at 9 a.m. Sept. 18 at Goodale’s Bakery in Grayling and 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at Trout Town Tavern in Kalkaska. Contact: 517-373-3817; DaireRendon@house.mi.gov.
September coffee hours
BEULAH — State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, meets with residents of the 35th District at 10 a.m. Sept. 18 at Beulah Village Park and 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Herman Park in Suttons Bay. The senator answers questions and discusses concerns about state government or issues. Guests are asked to practice social distancing and wear face coverings.
Meet the senator
KINGSLEY — State Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, hosts coffee hours with residents of the 37th District this month. Attendees may bring questions and suggestions or ask for assistance about community and business issues. Social distancing and masks are required at these events.
Upcoming sessions:
- 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at Judson Market and Restaurant in Kingsley
- 9 a.m. Sept. 21 at Harbor View Cafe in Charlevoix
- 11 a.m. Sept. 21 at Petoskey Pretzel Co. in Petoskey
Transportation display
MESICK — View photos of vintage trains, planes and automobiles from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 at Mesick Historical Museum.
Meet the candidates
EMPIRE — Meet the candidates running for Empire Village Council positions from 1-2:45 p.m. Sept. 20 via the Zoom application. Email lwvleelanau@gmail.com for the meeting link or with questions.
