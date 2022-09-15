Environmental discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore presents “Climate Crisis and Environmental Justice” at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 16 via Zoom.
Join the meeting with ID 852 7028 5938 and passcode 948025. This is part of the Environmental Fridays series. Questions: murrayd@andrews.edu.
Stories for kids
ELK RAPIDS — Children ages 5 and younger and their caregivers are invited to hear stories at 10:30 a.m. Fridays at Elk Rapids District Library. Older kids can complete STEM activities.
Questions: erlib.programming@gmail.com.
‘Colors of Cancer’ expands
BELLAIRE — Antrim County’s “Colors of Cancer” program will expand this fall to include support for bladder, kidney, liver and skin cancers. Services continue for lung, colon, pancreatic, cervical and prostate cancer patients.
The expansion aims to help with transportation, food and home support for uninsured or underinsured individuals undergoing cancer treatment. The program, formerly called “Five Colors of Cancer,” started in 2019 by the Antrim County High Tea for Breast Cancer Prevention group.
Send donations for the “Colors of Cancer Fund” to Bellaire Family Health Center. More details: 231-533-8649, ext. 617.
Call for speakers
SAULT STE. MARIE — Lake Superior State University seeks proposals for its TEDxLSSU event in March. Students, staff, community members and others may submit applications related to the theme “Identity.”
Applications are due Sept. 30 at lakerblogs.lssu.edu/tedxlssu.
