DivorceCare sessions
WILLIAMSBURG — A DivorceCare support group gathers from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays starting Sept. 15 at New Hope Community Church. Meetings are open to people going through separation or divorce. Free childcare is provided. Questions: 231-218-9765.
Class of 1957 lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Elks Club. All area alumni are invited.
Turkey dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — The POW/MIA Dinner is served from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 17 at the VFW Cherryland Post 2780. To-go meals are available. Proceeds go to the Auxiliary Relief Fund.
SwingShift returns
TRAVERSE CITY — The 2021 SwingShift and the Stars cast was recently announced. September performers are Marti Johnson and Kellen Blackburn for AC Paw, Clover Keyes Roy and Larry Avery for Cognition Science and Discovery Center and Kendra Peterson and Tarren Thomas for Love Thy Neighbor.
Live dance competitions occur Sept. 17-18 at Grand Traverse Event Center. Tickets are available through the participating nonprofits. More information: judy@swingshiftandthestars.org or 231-409-1528.
Songwriter performs
PETOSKEY — May Erlewine presents her “Here We Are” Tour at 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at Crooked Tree Arts Center. The songwriter performs with her band: Phil Barry, Eric Kuhn, Joe Hettinga, Max Lockwood and Michael Shimmin. General admission is $20; VIP tickets are $50. Contact: 231-409-2003.
Blacksmith class
WILLIAMSBURG — Ted Ewald leads a blacksmith class from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 at Samels Farm. Cost is $40. Registration: 231-313-2032; ewaldted@yahoo.com.
Hazardous waste collection
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County residents may participate in the Household Hazardous Waste Collection from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18. Accepted items: pesticides, cleaning products, batteries and chemicals. Appointments required at 231-941-5555 or recyclesmart.info/1162.
Artists needed
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts invites artists to submit dog and cat artwork for the annual ARF Prize. Drop off items by Sept. 28 for inclusion in the October exhibition. Entry is $5 per artwork. More details: 231-845-2787.
Art exhibition
GLEN ARBOR — The “Everyday Objects: Common Things, Uncommon Art” exhibition is displayed online and in the Glen Arbor Arts Center through Oct. 28. The presentation surveys work created during the 20th and 21st centuries. Tickets are $10 for center members, $15 for others. glenarborarts.org/exhibits
Essay winner selected
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Pavilions recently announced the winner of the “Make It Grand-Parent Essay Challenge.”
The $500 grand prize essay winner is Alexis Sattler, 17, a student at Kingsley High School. She was selected from 16 responses in age groups 7-18+.
The runners up are Ruth Fiona Paddock in the 7-10 age group, Ava Higgins in the 11-17 age group and Ashley Anderson in the 18+ group.
FBI got towing records, other docs in raid
DETROIT — Federal investigators who searched Detroit City Hall last month hauled away electronics, payroll documents and records related to vehicle towing, a newspaper reported Tuesday.
The items were listed on a search warrant inve- ntory obtained by The Detroit News through a public records request. The search was focused on an office used by council member Scott Benson.
“Because the investigation is ongoing, I am unable to provide any additional information about the search warrants,” FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider said.
Agents searched City Hall on Aug. 25 as well as the homes of Benson, council member Janeé Ayers and some aides. No one has been charged since the raids.
Benson’s attorney, Steve Fishman, said he’s done nothing wrong. Ayers hasn’t commented.
“As Gladys Knight once said, ‘Believe half of what you see, and none of what you hear,’” Fishman said.
The city council is considering changes to how the city hires towing companies by turning to competitive bids. Mayor Mike Duggan said the current process, which involves the police department, is “fraught with potential for abuse.”
“The amounts of money that are involved are just breeding potential for abuse,” Duggan said a day after the raids.
