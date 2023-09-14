Jewish holiday services
TRAVERSE CITY — Congregation Beth Shalom is announcing High Holy Day services at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation. Services, which are open to members and guests, are led by Rabbi Arnie Sleutelberg.
High Holy Day schedule:
- Evening Rosh Hashanah at 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Rosh Hashanah Day Service at 10 a.m. and family service at 4 p.m. Saturday
- Yom Yippur Day services at 10 a.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m. (Yiskor service) and 5 p.m. Break the fast meal at 6 p.m.; reserve by Monday
Non-members may contribute $36 for one holiday and $54 to attend both. For reservations and more information, visit beth-shalom-tc.org or email admin@beth-shalom-tc.org.
Art in the Barn
PETOSKEY — Blue Ribbon Events will present Art in the Barn from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Emmet County Fairgrounds. Attendees may vote for the best-dressed harvest booth and shop from 40 creators. Admission is $3 for the weekend.
All-school reunion
HONOR — The 2023 Honor Reunion will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Platte River Association, 12990 Honor Highway. Anyone who attended or worked at Honor School may join. Bring a dish to share and table service. Ham, rolls and beverages will be served at 4:30 p.m. A $5 donation would be appreciated. Questions: 231-949-4422 or 231-709-2492.
Contra dance
TRAVERSE CITY — Bayside Travellers Traditional Dance Society will be leading a dance from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. A beginners’ lesson starts at 7 p.m. Live music is provided by Lone Pine Sound. More details: dancerjulie@gmail.com.
School personnel meet
LAKE LEELANAU — Leelanau County Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel will meet at noon Sept. 20 at Wild Cherry Resort. Discuss the last year of chapter activities and meetings and next year’s election of officers.
Retired school personnel may bring their lunch and nonperishable items for local food pantries. RSVP by Sunday: 231-386-5618 or suzanne.landes@icloud.com.
Boating class
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Coast Guard Auxiliary will offer a boater safety course from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Ages 12 and older can learn about emergency procedures, navigation and more. Cost is $15 for the book and certificate. Email diannewalk48@gmail.com before Monday to sign up.
Library exhibition
CHARLEVOIX — The National Library of Medicine will present “Renaissance Science, Magic and Medicine in Harry Potter’s World” through Oct. 1 at Charlevoix Public Library.
The library is hosting Harry Potter-themed activities in September to go along with this traveling exhibition. For more details, visit charlevoixlibrary.org.
Mobile app challenge
TRAVERSE CITY — The 2023 Congressional App Challenge is open to middle and high school students in the First District.
Individuals and teams may create an original mobile application. Submissions are due Nov. 1. Learn more at congressionalappchallenge.us/students. Contact: Lauren.Pauly@mail.house.gov.
