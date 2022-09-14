Toddler play time
INTERLOCHEN — Tot Time begins at 10 a.m. Fridays at Interlochen Public Library. For ages 2-4. This month: Sept. 15, 22 and 29.
Recovery group program
CADILLAC — Healing Private Wounds hosts a recovery group meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at 856 N. Mitchell St.
Adults impacted by sexual assault or sexual abuse can attend the 10-week support program. Another 10-week program is set to begin Sept. 28. Call 231-846-4495 to sign up.
Community discussion
INTERLOCHEN — Community members can discuss “The Spectacular Now” at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at Interlochen Public Library. Find the text at the library circulation desk. Refreshments and childcare provided.
This is part of the library’s Health and Wellness: Live Your Best Life Program. It is funded with a grant from the Allen Foundation.
Book club discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Adults are invited to the Pageturners book club meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15 via Zoom. Peninsula Community Library offers this program.
Trio in concert
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts hosts Swing Guitars at 7 p.m. Sept. 15. The trio presents Gypsy jazz sounds. Michigan band Third Coast Swing with Ella Jarvis is the opener.
Admission is $10 at ludingtonartscenter.org or in the LACA gift shop. Pay $15 at the door.
Movie night
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association hosts the movie night event “Follow the Art: The Creative Journey of Tom Woodruff” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15.
Preview the documentary while enjoying popcorn and refreshments. Donations are appreciated.
Driver’s license clinic
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Department of State offers the Road to Restoration driver’s license clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at Michigan Works. Walk-ins are welcome from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Residents can learn how to restore their license and speak with MDOS staff and/or volunteer attorneys. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3cijKOB.
Behavioral therapy group
CADILLAC — Healing Private Wounds offers the Dialectical Behavioral Therapy Group from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 16 at 856 N. Mitchell St. The 10-week program includes managing emotions, mindfulness and setting boundaries.
Space is limited. Call 231-846-4495 to register.
Pavilions fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Pavilions Foundation presents “Mrs. Kelly’s Journey Home” at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 and 1 p.m. Sept. 17 at Old Town Playhouse. The play tells of a woman’s trip from Ireland to America and her dementia.
The Friday night show includes a reception for $50. Saturday afternoon tickets are $20.
Masks are recommended. Box office: 231-947-2210.
TSO concerts
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Symphony Orchestra opens its 70th season with “Message from NYC” Sept. 17 and 18 at City Opera House.
This Traverse Symphony Jazz Orchestra show includes composer, conductor, arranger and soloist Andy Farber.
Purchase tickets at traversesymphony.org or call the box office at 231-947-7120. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Advocacy center fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center started its Circle of Friends fundraiser to support programs and services in Grand Traverse, Antrim, Leelanau, Kalkaska, Benzie and Wexford counties.
This year, the center aims to collect $100,000. The campaign ends Sept. 23. Donate at circle-of-friends-2022.causevox.com.
