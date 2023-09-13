Baroque program
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Musicale will be presenting baroque music at 1 p.m. Thursday at First Congregational Church.
The Friendship String Ensemble will play Bach, Corelli and Handel. Refreshments are served; admission is free for the public. Donations support music scholarships.
Nature presentation set for Thursday
INTERLOCHEN — Tim Kluck will present “Wild Things” at 5 p.m. Thursday at Interlochen Public Library. Teens and adults may learn about identifying mushrooms, foraging practices and other things from the natural world.
Historical society meeting planned
PETOSKEY — Little Traverse Historical Society’s annual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at the museum. A program on the 1913 Model Railroad will be included.
The public is invited to Picnic on the Porch at 6 p.m. A sandwich, chips, drink and dessert are $15. To order, call 231-347-2620 or go to petoskeymuseum.org.
Tire recycling offered
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District, Leelanau Conservation District and the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program are offering a free tire recycling event from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Northwest Education Services Career Tech.
Large equipment and tractor tires will be collected from agricultural producers. Preregistration is required at natureiscalling.org/events.
Library budget hearing scheduled
BELLAIRE — A public hearing to review the 2024 Bellaire Public Library budget will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the library.
The Board of Trustees regular monthly meeting will follow. More information: 231-533-8814.
Juried art show opening reception on Friday
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center‘s annual juried exhibition will run Friday through Oct. 20. This exhibition will showcase pieces created by artists from across Michigan.
The opening reception will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday. Refreshments will be served and awards will be announced. The reception and exhibition are free to the public. For more information, call 231-352-4151.
Music festival planned at Earthwork Farm
LAKE CITY — The Earthwork Harvest Gathering will occur Friday through Sunday on Earthwork Farm. Workshops, panel discussions, musical performances and kids’ activities are available throughout the weekend. For the event schedule and tickets, visit earthworkharvestgathering.com.
Claud Mills art display open until Sept. 30
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library is showing artwork by Claud Mills through Sept. 30 in the McGuire Community Room. The artist, who is from Ohio, has a studio on Union Street in Traverse City.
Local partnership set up to help women
INTERLOCHEN — Fresh Wind Christian Community of Interlochen is partnering with new local ministry Hope House of Northwest Michigan.
Hope House, in Frankfort, aims to serve single pregnant women ages 18-25. They can live at Hope House for two years after their children are born. They will receive life skills training, educational courses, counseling and job placement assistance.
Applications from pregnant women will be accepted later this year, and the house is expected to open to residents in early 2024. Donations are accepted at freshwindchristiancommunity.org/on-line-giving.html. More details: hopehousenwmi@gmail.com.
