Rest area closure
GRAYLING — The rest area on northbound I-75 in Crawford County is closed Sept. 13 through Oct. 12. MDOT plans to complete exterior work to bring the facilities up to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.
Play auditions
TRAVERSE CITY — Community members may audition for the comedy “The Savannah Sipping Society” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14 at Old Town Playhouse. Roles are available for four women. Performances are Nov. 18 through Dec. 4.
Meet the candidates
TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area presents a virtual program from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 14. Meet the candidates for the City Commission: Richard Lewis (mayor), Mi Stanley, Tim Werner, Mark Wilson, Tim Pulliam, Merek Roman and Mitchell Treadwell. View the event through the LWV Facebook page, cable channel 189 or via Zoom with webinar ID 858 9424 3028.
Film festival slated
SAULT STE MARIE — The Soo Film Festival runs Sept. 15-19 at the Soo Theatre and Bayliss Public Library. Tickets are $7 per block, $5 for seniors and students. A daily pass is $20 and includes admission to all blocks in one day. The festival pass is $50 and includes all films and short programs every day. Find the screening schedule and film descriptions at soofilmfestival.org.
Balance workshops set
ANN ARBOR — The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan offers “A Matter of Balance” workshops this fall. These aim to help Michigan adults ages 65 and older reduce their fear of falling and increase activity.
Upcoming sessions:
- Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 21 through Nov. 9; informational at 10 a.m. Sept. 15
- Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon from Oct. 11 through Nov. 29; informational at 10 a.m. Oct. 4
- Wednesdays from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 6 through Dec. 1
Call 800-482-1455 to register or learn more.
Forum series set
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College kicks off its fall International Affairs Forum series at 6 p.m. Sept. 16. CNN Senior International Correspondent Arwa Damon presents “Middle East: War, Women and Struggle.”
The event is livestreamed at Milliken Auditorium.
Stream to a device for $10, or attend the virtual presentation for $15.
The fall season continues with “Russia: Conflict, Cooperation or Containment?” Oct. 21 and “Mexico: Migration, Trafficking and Trade” Nov. 16.
Livestream links, tickets, event sponsorship and IAF membership details are found at tciaf.com.
Hemingway-inspired event is slated
TRAVERSE CITY — “A Hemingway-Inspired Evening in Paris, Havana and Northern Michigan” begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at City Opera House. The evening features author Philip Greene and local filmmaker Cat Muncey.
Tickets are available through Sept. 17 for $200 per person. Price includes a strolling dinner and cocktails. The event is for ages 21 and older, and attendees should dress in cocktail attire. Proceeds benefit Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program.
More details: hom.org; 231-527-0927.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.