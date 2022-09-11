Bridge signal changes
CHARLEVOIX — Michigan Department of Transportation changes the signals Sept. 12 on both ends of the U.S. 31 bascule bridge. The signals will flash amber when the bridge is open to vehicles and show a steady red when the bridge is up.
Weekly programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to interactive sessions at the Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Kid’s Craft Lab features rainbow creations at 1 or 3:30 p.m. Sept. 12 and painting a dinosaur at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Hear the story “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Sept. 13 and 16. greatlakeskids.org
Stroke group talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club presents “The Value of Structure and Routine” from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 14 during its virtual meeting.
Receive the conference phone number and access code after registering at munsonhealthcare.org/strokeclub.
Museum meeting
PETOSKEY — Little Traverse Historical Museum’s annual membership meeting begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 15. The Picnic on the Porch includes sandwiches, beverages, chips and dessert for $20 per person.
Learn about monuments in Greenwood Cemetery at 7 p.m. and then hear the annual report and board business meeting.
Members may reserve a meal at petoskeymuseum.org.
IAF fall series
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College begins the fall season of its International Affairs Forum at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Dennos Museum Center. Michigan State University Associate Professor Erica Frantz presents “Democracy vs. Autocracy.”
In-person admission is $15; livestream tickets are $10. Students and educators get in free with their ID.
IAF membership is $100 per person or $160 per family for the September 2022 through June 2023 season. Purchase tickets and see the full schedule at tciaf.com.
Mini-grant program
TRAVERSE CITY — The Rotary Club of Traverse Bay Sunrise Foundation accepts grant requests for its mini-grant program until Sept. 15.
Local nonprofits and school systems may apply for $100-1,000 awards that can help fund community-focused projects. Applications and guidelines: tcsunriserotary.org.
Poster entries due
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center accepts submissions for its 2023 Manitou Music poster competition until Sept. 15. An original painting will be chosen for the limited edition poster. It is sold through the GAAC and at some shops and art galleries in Leelanau County.
Learn more at https://glenarborart.org/artists/calls-for-entry/2023-manitou-music-poster-competition-criteria/.
Department supported
GLEN ARBOR — Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters recently announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will provide $95,238 for Glen Arbor Township Fire Department. The funds come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants program and will help update the diesel exhaust system in the apparatus bay.
Highway detour
HARBOR SPRINGS — The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to make temporary repairs to stabilize the slope beneath part of M-119. Permanent repairs will require through-traffic detours until October.
Recent rainfall washed away the shoulder of M-119 near Harrison Street and affected part of the highway pavement and guardrails in the area. During this project, traffic is detoured onto State Street and Lake Street.
