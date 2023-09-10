Railroad Avenue closures
TRAVERSE CITY — City of Traverse City contractors are closing the 100 and 400 blocks of Railroad Avenue starting at 7 a.m. Monday.
The 100 block will be closed from Franklin Street to the alley in the south, and the 400 block will be closed from East Eighth Street to the alley in the north.
Work is expected to continue until Sept. 25. People are encouraged to find a different route. Questions: 231-922-4467.
Call for donations
TRAVERSE CITY — The United Way of Northwest Michigan is accepting donations through the “Third is the Word” program.
The program provides school supplies for third-grade teachers around northern Michigan. Donations are accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sept. 21 at the United Way in Traverse City, Cadillac and Petoskey. People can also donate through the Amazon wish list at rb.gy/18482.
More information: bailey@unitedwaynwmi.org.
Signal work
PETOSKEY — The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $323,000 to install a traffic signal at U.S. 31 and Pickerel Lake Road beginning Monday. Lane closures are expected through mid-October.
Elderly care presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — PACE North will present “Care for Elderly” from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday during the Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club meeting at the Presbyterian Church. More information: 231-935-6380.
Divorce support group meets
WILLIAMSBURG — A new DivorceCare group will begin meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at New Hope Community Church.
People going through a divorce or separation may attend these weekly meetings. Free childcare for all ages is available. Questions: 231-218-9765.
Online literacy courses
TRAVERSE CITY — Digital Literacy Classes will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at Traverse Area District Library. Learn about the internet, email, computers and cybersecurity. Registration: 23-932-8500.
Container workshop
KEWADIN — The Fall Container Workshop will be offered at 2 p.m. Thursday at Pine Hill Nursery. Bring an empty container or purchase one on site. Admission is $10 and includes soil and fertilizer. Registration: 231-599-2824.
Moxie Strings perform
WILLIAMSBURG — The Moxie Strings will be in concert at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Music House Museum. Admission is $25 through MyNorthTickets.com.
Day of Caring signup
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan is inviting area agencies to register for the 2023 Day of Caring on Sept. 21.
Antrim, Benzie, Leelanau, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Missaukee and Wexford county organizations may request volunteers ahead of the event.
Register at unitedwaynwmi.galaxydigital.com/agency/signup.
Impact100 names finalists
TRAVERSE CITY — Impact100 Traverse City is naming five nonprofit finalists who will compete for three $113,000 grants this fall. Three nonprofits with the most votes will receive funding during the Sept. 27 meeting.
Impact100 members will give $339,000 to three organizations. The all-volunteer organization aims to provide five $100,000 grants.
Impact100 Traverse City’s 2023 finalists are: Michigan Legacy Art Park; Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library GTR; Grand Traverse Industries, Inc.; Freedom Builders of America and United Way of Northwest Michigan.
