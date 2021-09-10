Returnable collection
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse (NAMI) collects returnable cans and bottles starting at noon Sept. 11 at Family Fare on Eighth St.
Online film event
TRAVERSE CITY — For Love Of Water hosts the online premiere of the film “When Water Moves” at 5 p.m. Sept. 12. The event includes a conversation with the artists and Anishinaabe teacher and FLOW Board Vice Chair JoAnne Cook.
This activity is supported by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, administered by Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Network.
Register through Zoom.
