Beach results updated
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Health Department is announcing East Bay Park is still Level 2 for partial body contact to follow the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s standards.
Water at this beach was resampled Thursday and tested for E. coli. Contact with the water above the waist is not recommended.
Updates are posted at www.gtcountymi.gov/814/Public-Beach-Monitoring.
Vaccine clinic
CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 is offering the COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic from 4-6 p.m. Monday at Cadillac Fire Department.
Bring a driver’s license and health insurance cards. The seasonal flu vaccine is $40 for those without insurance.
County road work
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Road Commission is announcing roadwork will occur next week.
The commission is continuing its closure of Harrand Road from M-37 East to Hannah Road. This reconstruction project is expected to conclude this week. Through traffic is not allowed.
Additionally, Bennett Road at Sayler Road in Acme Township is closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Residents may access Bennett Road from the south. This reconstruction work should continue until Sept. 18.
Preschool added
KALKASKA — Northwest Education Services has added another preschool classroom through the statewide Strong Beginnings program.
The new preschool space is for 3-year-old students for four full school days each week at Birch Street Elementary in Kalkaska.
Strong Beginnings classrooms also are located at Mancelona Elementary School, Homestead Hills Elementary in Benzonia and Northwestern Michigan College.
Families can enroll their child in a preschool by completing an application at nmcaa.net/child_devel.asp. Call 231-922-6437 for more information.
