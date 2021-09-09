Musical program
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Musicale presents vocalist Elizabeth Rivers and guitarist and composer Ron Getz in “Unusual Standards” at 1 p.m. Sept. 9 at First Congregational Church. Admission is free.
Lane closure
PETOSKEY — Michigan Department of Transportation closes a lane of U.S. 31 from Sept. 13-15.
Crews make repairs to the sidewalk on the north side of the U.S. 31 Mitchell Street bridge, as well as to the bridge approach in the outside westbound lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.