Can collection
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse will host its can drive from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Family Fare on Eighth Street.
Beach advisory
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Health Department announced a partial body contact advisory at East Bay Park. The water-quality index at this beach is Level 2, following the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy standards.
Water samples were collected Wednesday, tested for E. coli and results reported Thursday.
These beaches are Level 1 for full body contact (swimming): West End, Clinch Park, Bryant Park, Traverse City State Park, Acme Bayside Park, Sayler Park, TC Senior Center, TC Volleyball Beach, Haserot Beach and Sunset Park.
Updates are posted at www.gtcountymi.gov/814/Public-Beach-Monitoring.
Beach monitoring results
BENZONIA — The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department is reporting that all Benzie and Leelanau County beaches are Level 1.
Water was sampled Wednesday. E. coli levels fit with EGLE's standards for full-body contact (swimming) at Frankfort Beach, Beulah Beach-Crystal Lake, Empire Beach, Greilickville Harbor Park, Northport Marina, South Bar Lake, Suttons Bay Marina and Suttons Bay Park.
Food education
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Health Department is recognizing September as National Food Safety Education Month.
“Foodborne illnesses are preventable,” said Environmental Health Director Brent Wheat in a release. “Washing hands and surfaces often, separating raw meats from other foods, cooking to the right temperature, and refrigerating foods promptly are important measures that can be used to help prevent foodborne illness. Let’s use National Food Safety Month to educate, advocate, and implement measures that keep our food safe and our bodies healthy.”
For additional information, see www.fda.gov/food/buy-store-serve-safe-food/safe-food-handling.
