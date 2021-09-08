Local woman, 76, struck by truck
TRAVERSE CITY — A local woman died after being
struck by a pick-up truck
near Hammond Road, offic-
ials said.
Traverse City Police Lt. Erich Bohrer said a 76-year-old Traverse City woman was struck about 10 a.m. Monday by a pick-up truck driven by a 25-year-old Williamsburg man.
The woman was walking southbound on Traverse Field Drive when she was struck by the vehicle, which was also southbound, Bohrer said.
Emergency medical responders rushed the woman to Munson Medical Center, where she later died, officials said.
Police did not release the identities of those involved and are still investigating, Bohrer said.
Domestic violence webinar
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy
Center sponsors a free discussion at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 9 via Zoom. Women’s Resource Center Executive Director
Juliette Schultz presents the effects of COVID-19 on domestic violence victims in the area.
Preregister by noon Sept. 9 at Eventbrite.com. More details: 231-929-4250.
Book release
TRAVERSE CITY — Local author Bob Downes hosts a book release party from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Barrel Room behind Left Foot Charley. He recently published the historical novel “The Wolf and The Willow,” prequel to “Windigo Moon.”
Vaccine clinic
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Health Services offers free COVID-19 vaccines from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10 at Traverse Area District Library. Appointments not needed.
Fall market
TRAVERSE CITY — The Barn Market: A Vintage and Makers Market is Sept. 10-11 at the Northwestern Michigan Fairgrounds. More than 100 vendors join, including food trucks, vintage producers and more.
The First Pick is Friday from 4-8 p.m. Cost is $10 per person and includes Saturday admission. Saturday entry is $5 per person at the gate. Children 10 and under are free both days.
The market continues if it rains, and tickets are non-refundable unless the event is canceled because of COVID-19.
Tickets: Ticketleap.com or visit the Red Dresser.
Military officer meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) hosts its quarterly dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Cambria Suites Hotel.
All officers (active, retired, former, reservist and National Guard) are invited. The guest speaker is Peter Pallas, ombudsman director at Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve in Michigan.
Reservations: 231-642-1201 or mebmd11@gmail.com.
Fire departments earn grants
DETROIT — Sens. Peters and Stabenow recently announced federal funding for two fire departments. Long Lake Township Fire-Rescue receives $598,181 for self-containing breathing apparatuses and air supply equipment. Charlton Township Fire Department obtains $82,428.
Funds come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants program. The regional Long Lake Township grant supports fire departments in Traverse City, Paradise Township, Whitewater Township and Almira Township.
