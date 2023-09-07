Lane shift continues
TRAVERSE CITY — The City of Traverse City’s contractors are continuing a lane shift on the 900 block of Garfield Avenue through Tuesday.
Motorists and pedestrians are advised to find a different route. Questions: 231-922-4467.
Well testing program
CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 is letting residents know about the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s private well testing program.
Residents may request a free water testing kit for private wells at https://tinyurl.com/4kt6wpk3.
