Lane shift continues

TRAVERSE CITY — The City of Traverse City’s contractors are continuing a lane shift on the 900 block of Garfield Avenue through Tuesday.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to find a different route. Questions: 231-922-4467.

Well testing program

CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 is letting residents know about the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s private well testing program.

Residents may request a free water testing kit for private wells at https://tinyurl.com/4kt6wpk3.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you