Nature book talk
BELLAIRE — Nature Book Club will discuss “Last Child in the Woods” by Richard Louv at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Bellaire Public Library.
Weekly yoga practice
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library is offering a gentle yoga session every Thursday at 9:30 a.m. There is a fee for these classes. Contact: 231-223-7700.
Game Day
INTERLOCHEN — Game Day will happen every Thursday in September at Interlochen Public Library.
Play Mahjong from 1-4 p.m. and the card game Bridge from 2-5 p.m. More details: 231-276-6767.
Choir auditions
TRAVERSE CITY — The NMC Children’s Choir will host auditions from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the NMC Fine Arts Building.
Auditions are open to third through ninth graders. Families can schedule their child’s time slot at nmcchildrenschoir.com.
‘Quicksand’ screenings
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan-made film “Quicksand” is showing around northern Michigan this fall.
The launch will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at City Opera House. Tickets are $15 at cityoperahouse.org.
Other screenings are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Vogue Theatre in Manistee and at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Garden Theater in Frankfort.
Youth social
MANISTEE — The Armory Youth Project is presenting its Season Social from 4-6 p.m. Friday.
Tour the facility, meet the staff and enjoy a family picnic. Youth in sixth through 12th grade can sign up for free programs. More details: 231-299-1205.
Art on display
ALPENA — Thunder Bay Arts Council is featuring Photographer Ted Fines during September and October at Thunder Bay Arts Gallery.
An artist reception goes from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday. The public is welcome to attend.
Paddle on Grass River
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area is offering the September Sunset Paddle at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Adults and teens are invited. Cost is $40 per person and include the tour, kayak, flotation device and paddle. RSVP: 231-533-8576.
Painting class
PETOSKEY — Paint fall leaves at 2 p.m. Sunday at The Katydid.
Cost is $55. Reserve a spot at grandpashorters.com or call 231-758-1030.
Golf event results
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters recently collected almost $180,000 at its annual golf event at the Traverse City Country Club.
More than 200 golfers participated in the event. Funds will support youth, their families and Bigs mentors.
Bridge closure
MANISTEE — The Michigan Department of Transportation will continue working on the U.S. 31 bascule bridge over the Manistee River. The bridge closure has been extended through early November. Lane closures on the bridge should resume from early November through the end of the year.
Reading tutoring
SOUTHFIELD — Beyond Basics, a Michigan-based literacy nonprofit, will work with Alanson, Pellston, Harbor Springs and East Jordan schools during this 2023-24 year.
The nonprofit can provide one-on-one tutoring for kindergarten through 12th grade students who are not reading at their grade level.
“Our goal in our first year is to tutor between 300 and 400 students among the four districts,” Pamela Good, co-founder and CEO of Beyond Basics, said in a release. “We are hoping to work with the districts for two or three years for this pilot project.” Individuals can apply to become reading tutors at www.luminatestaffing.com/emmetcounty.
