Bridge walk
BEULAH — The sixth annual Cold Creek Bridge walk is set to begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 6. Games, refreshments and prize drawings occur after the walk at Beulah Village Park. Archibald Jones shares his memories of Crystal Lake. Sponsors: Beulah Boosters and the Crystal Lake Community Business Association.
Weekly kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts activities for preschool and elementary children. Storytime Adventures starts at 1 and 3 p.m. Sept. 8 and 10 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. Sept. 10. Make stencils and use chalk during Kid’s Craft Lab at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. Sept. 9. Sign up at glcm.org.
