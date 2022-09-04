Health office closures
CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 announces some offices and COVID-19 test clinics are closed Sept. 5.
Labor Day closures include the Manistee County Council on Aging and DHD No. 10/ NLCMH in Cadillac.
All testing clinics reopen Sept. 6.
Find a test site at dhd10.org/covid19-testing-clinics.
Stories for kids
SUTTONS BAY — Weekly stories for preschoolers are available at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 6 at Suttons Bay Bingham District Library.
This event includes back-to-school stories, songs and more.
Railroad presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — The Railroad Historical Society of Northwest Michigan meeting starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
The program covers the Florida East Coast Railroad Key Wet Extension of 1912. Masks are recommended. Information: rrcollector321@gmail.com.
Class meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Senior High School Class of 1958 meets at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 7 at the Elks Lodge.
RSVP to 231-946-7424.
Book discussion
INTERLOCHEN — The Wednesday Evening Book Club gathers at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at Interlochen Public Library. Discussion covers “No Life for A Lady” by Agnes Morley Cleveland.
Bridge walk
BEULAH — The annual Cold Creek Bridge walk starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 5. Participants may walk the 23.5-foot bridge and then play games and enjoy refreshments.
Archibald Jones shares stories of Crystal Lake. The event is sponsored by the Beulah Boosters and the Crystal Lake Community Business Association.
Roadwork begins on Sept. 6
ACME — MDOT begins construction Sept. 6 on U.S. 31/M-72 between Holiday Road and Five Mile Road.
The project includes building a center median and repaving the highways. One lane remains open in each direction. Work should finish by Nov. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.