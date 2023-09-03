Health office hours
CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 is closing its offices on Monday for Labor Day and on Friday for a staff in-service day.
Highway resurfacing
EMPIRE — The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to start resurfacing Leelanau County highways on Tuesday. Work will extend from M-109 at the M-22 south junction to west of Forest Haven Drive, and M-22 from Ottawa Avenue to north of West MacFarlane Road.
Motorists should follow daytime lane closures from Monday through Friday during the project. Work is expected to continue until Oct. 27.
Lane closures
WOLVERINE — MDOT is planning to start building I-75 crossovers on Tuesday in Cheboygan County. Temporary crossovers will be placed on the highway, north and south of Trowbridge Road.
Lane closures and traffic shifts are in place until mid-October. This work aims to help MDOT prepare for its 2024 project to replace the decks of the two I-75 bridges over Trowbridge Road.
River paddle
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area is hosting a Grass River kayaking tour at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Participants should meet at Grass River Center and then head to the dock.
This event is for teens and adults. The cost is $45 per person and includes a kayak, paddle and personal flotation device. To register, call 231-533-8576.
Time to make art
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays this month at Interlochen Public Library. Participants should bring supplies for painting, jewelry making, coloring or another activity.
Classical choir rehearsal
TRAVERSE CITY — The Mel Larimer Concert Series is sponsoring the choral/orchestral project “From Darkness Into The Light.”
Rehearsals will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday at First Congregational Church.
Sessions will continue weekly until the concert on Oct. 15.
Area classical singers are invited to join the group; auditions are not necessary.
Art center exhibit
LUDINGTON — The annual LACA Member Exhibit will be displayed this month at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. View more than 100 pieces by the center’s 59 member artists.
Kids play sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library will be offering Tot Time at 10 a.m. Thursdays this month. Families and their toddlers are invited for interactive play.
The library also is providing Baby Time at 10 a.m. Fridays this month. Play time, music and books are included.
Disc golf course open
KALEVA — Northern Natural Cider House and Winery recently opened a nine-hole disc golf course at its tasting room, 7220 Chief Road.
The new course is 2,550 feet long and is a par 26. Players can borrow discs and get a scorecard in the tasting room. A $5 donation is suggested. A round of disc golf with a pint of cider or beer is $10, and a round of disc golf with a pint and a small pizza is $20.
The tasting house will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday; noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday.
A course map is available at northernnaturalwinery.com.
