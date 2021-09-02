Lane restrictions removed

LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation removes lane restrictions on more than half its road and bridge projects from 3 p.m. Sept. 3 through 6 a.m. Sept. 7. Temporary lane shifts or shoulder closures may continue in some areas around the state.

Additionally, the Mackinac Bridge is closed to public traffic from 6:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 6 for the Annual Bridge Walk.

View the list of MDOT projects and statewide lane closures at Michigan.gov/Drive.

