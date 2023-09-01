Monitoring results
BENZONIA — The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department is reporting that testing for swimming at all Benzie and Leelanau County beaches are Level 1.
Water was sampled Wednesday. E. coli levels fit with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s standards for full-body contact (swimming) at Frankfort Beach, Beulah Beach-Crystal Lake, Empire Beach, Greilickville Harbor Park, Northport Marina, South Bar Lake, Suttons Bay Marina and Suttons Bay Park.
Beach testing
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Health Department is announcing that all beaches are safe for swimming.
Wednesday water samples showed low levels of E. coli, following state requirements. Beach monitoring occurs weekly at West End, Clinch Park, Bryant Park, East Bay Park, Traverse City State Park, Acme Bayside Park, Sayler Park, Sunset Park, TC Senior Center, TC Volleyball Beach and Haserot Beach.
For updates, visit www.gtcountymi.gov/814/Public-Beach-Monitoring.
Turkey Trot signup opens
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration opens at 9 a.m. today for this year’s Traverse City Turkey Trot.
The 5K run/walk and 5-mile flier are set Nov. 23 at St. Francis High School. Entry is $35 for the 5K and $30 for the 5 mile through RunSignup.com. Prices go up Sept. 5. Some of the proceeds go to TART Trails.
‘Strings in the Sky’ event
BOYNE FALLS — SkyBridge Michigan is presenting “Strings in the Sky” this weekend at Boyne Mountain Resort.
Charlie Reager is performing from 4-7 p.m. today, Dixon’s Violin is in concert from 6-8 p.m. Saturday and Streetlight Cadence will be playing from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Attendees can purchase drinks, charcuterie boxes, pierogi and kielbasa at the Disciples Overlook.
For SkyBridge tickets and more details, go to www.boynemountain.com/upcoming-events/strings-in-the-sky.
Drag race
BOYNE CITY — The annual Boyne City Drag Race is returning from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Boyne City Airport.
Entry fees are $25 in advance and $30 on race day for cars, trucks and motorcycles. Spectators pay $10, and pit passes are $15. Children under 12 are free. Proceeds go to the airport and Boyne Valley Lions Club.
For information and registration forms, visit www.bcdragrace.com. Interested volunteers can contact 231-582-6597.
Yarn sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy is available every Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in September at Interlochen Public Library. Anyone who is interested is invited to come to the library and work on a project.
MEA-Retired meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The next Grand Traverse Bay Area MEA-Retired program, book swap and business meeting is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at Traverse Bay United Methodist Church.
All Michigan Education Association-Retired members from any Michigan school district are invited to hear a presentation from Naomi Washburn, communications and marketing manager and outreach coordinator at Cherryland Humane Society.
Lunch from Grand Traverse Pie Company is $15. RSVP by Sept. 8 by calling 231-883-6118 or emailing presidentgtbamear@gmail.com.
Lock shutdown
ALANSON — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, is restoring the Crooked River Lock. An August electrical error led to the lock being shut down.
Recreational boating traffic cannot travel between Crooked River and Crooked Lake until the lock is repaired.
Replacement parts are expected by Sept. 15.
