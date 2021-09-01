Historical society meets
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula Historical Society meets at 6 p.m. Sept. 2 at Peninsula Community Library. The program covers a biography of Abraham Lincoln. Masks are strongly encouraged.
Kids’ program
LELAND — Pete Farmer and Friends present a kids’ music program at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 3 at Leland Township Library. Attendees can see and try handmade instruments. Bring chairs and/or blankets to this outdoor event.
Heritage open house
BOYNE CITY — Boyne Heritage Center hosts an open house from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 3 at City Hall. View the exhibition “Unearthing Treasures: Life in a Lumber Camp,” the restored 1905 clock and a 1917 American LaFrance fire engine.
Historical dedication
WALLOON LAKE — Village of Walloon Lake officials dedicate a series of historical signs Sept. 4 in Circle Park. The signs tell the story of early visitors and residents as well as pieces specific to Hemingway. This event is a partnership with Michigan Hemingway Society. WalloonLakeMi.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.