Art project opens
THOMPSONVILLE — Michigan Legacy Art Park reveals its community-created installation “The Pine Cone Forest” from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 1.
Light refreshments are served, and artist Patricia Innis gives a presentation. The piece is displayed through early 2023. The project was supported by Benzie Sunrise Rotary Club, Michigan Arts and Culture Council and Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Network.
Diabetes prevention program
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan State University Extension offers the Prevent T2 Workshop for Michigan residents. This is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The program is open to adults with a BMI of 25 or higher who are not diagnosed with type 1 or 2 diabetes and are not pregnant. Participants learn to make changes to prevent diabetes, such as losing weight, being more physically active and managing stress.
An informational session starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 1. The workshop begins Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. The group meets about once per week for six months, and once a month for six months to maintain lifestyle changes. Registration: 231-592-9498.
Photo exhibition
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association opens its annual photo exhibition from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Village Arts Building. View the works from Sept. 3-18.
Volunteer party
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails hosts its annual Volunteer Appreciation Party from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 12 in the Peninsula Room at Jolly Pumpkin.
Learn about the organization’s volunteer and ambassador programs. Beer, wine and appetizers are served.
RSVP by Sept. 2 at traversetrails.org.
Community space dedicated
ELLSWORTH — Members of the Village of Ellsworth Council, Ellsworth Downtown Development Board and Banks Township participated in the recent Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Donor Recognition and Social Gathering.
The event also recognized several donors who contributed to the 2015 Crowdfund with the Michigan Economic Campaign to purchase the property, known as the “Community Square.” The DDA’s Concerts on the Square and other gatherings will take place there.
Donors of more than $100 who could not attend may call the Village Office at 231-588-7411 or stop by to get a gift.
