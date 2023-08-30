Beach advisories lifted
HARBOR SPRINGS — The Health Department of Northwest Michigan has lifted the partial body contact advisories at Zorn Park in Harbor Springs and at Richardi Park in Bellaire.
The water at both beaches was retested and found lower levels of E. coli than last week. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy no longer requires safety advisories at either beach. Full-body contact, or swimming, is allowed.
Weekly beach monitoring results are posted at www.nwhealth.org/beach.html.
Art display
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center is displaying “By the Side of the Road” Friday through Dec. 15 in the lobby gallery.
Michigan painter Alice Moss created these abstract, mixed media landscapes.
Book sale
ALDEN — Friends of the Alden District Library is sponsoring a book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Helena Township Community Center. Proceeds go toward adult and children’s programs.
Arts and craft show
ALDEN — Blue Ribbon Events is presenting the Torch Lake Labor Day Art and Craft Show from Saturday through Monday at Alden Depot Park.
The featured artist is Janey Payne Short, who makes ceramic and tile pieces. An art raffle will support Community Lighthouse Food Pantry. Tickets are $1 each or $5 for six. Non-perishable and canned food items can be donated.
Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.
Water festival
PETOSKEY — The Water is Life Festival will take place from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday at Festival Park.
Activities will include a kids’ tent, guest speakers, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and more. Admission is free.
Bridge walk
BEULAH — The eighth Annual Cold Creek Bridge walk will begin at 10 a.m. Monday. Games, refreshments and prize drawings will follow in Beulah Village Park.
This year’s walk honors the 150th anniversary of the lowering of Crystal Lake. Michigan Sen. Jon Bumstead will present a proclamation, and “Archibald Jones” will share his memories of the event.
The walk is sponsored by the Beulah Boosters and the Crystal Lake Community Business Association.
Rest area closed
GAYLORD — Michigan Department of Transportation will replace the Gaylord Rest Area on northbound I-75 beginning Tuesday.
The current facility will be torn down. The new facility will include four restrooms and a family restroom as well as parking area updates.
As a result, that rest area and parking lots will be closed until mid-May.
Disaster prep funding
LANSING — The Michigan Community Service Commission can provide up to $5,000 through its Disaster Preparedness Grant program. Funds can help Michigan communities create volunteer and donation plans to use during a disaster.
Nonprofits, faith-based organizations, governments, school districts and others are eligible to apply until Tuesday at https://tinyurl.com/ycku2kp5. Questions: LEO-VolunteerMichigan@michigan.gov.
Bridge work
ST. IGNACE — Mackinac Bridge Authority is planning to spending nearly $5 million on joint replacement on the Mackinac Bridge.
Work is scheduled to begin Sept. 6 and continue through early November. One lane of traffic will be closed in each direction. Wider loads may cross the bridge between 7 and 7:30 a.m. Monday to Friday.
