Bridge work
TRAVERSE CITY — The City of Traverse City and Grand River Construction are repairing part of the North Union Street Bridge deck and pier from Monday through Thursday.
The outside northbound and southbound lanes are closed, but two-way traffic will continue over the bridge. Sidewalks will be closed to pedestrians.
Call 231-922-4468 with questions or comments.
Overdose awareness event
CADILLAC — Catholic Human Services will host an International Overdose Awareness Day event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Cadillac Rotary Pavilion.
The event includes the Butterfly Release Memorial to recognize people who lost their lives to substance abuse, those with substance abuse and those in recovery.
Other activities include a presentation by a peer recovery coach, a moment of silence, Naloxone training, sharps disposal, HIV testing and the District Health Department No. 10 Mobile Unit and Syringe Service Program.
To reserve a butterfly for release or send a photo for the memorial, contact 231-280-5789.
Doula training
CHARLEVOIX — Great Start Collaborative of Charlevoix, Emmet and northern Antrim counties is accepting registration for its postpartum doula training, scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 13-16.
Participants will learn to serve those who are postpartum and their immediate family during the six months after pregnancy, labor and delivery.
After completing the program, participants will be DONA International trained postpartum doulas.
The training costs $760; financial assistance may be available.
To learn more and sign up, visit greatstartcollaborative.org/events-training.
Community grants go to Charlevoix
LANSING — The State Historic Preservation Office is announcing $200,000 in grants for several Michigan communities through the federal Historic Preservation Fund- Certified Local Government program. The National Park service administers this program.
Recipients include the City of Charlevoix.
The city is partnering with Charlevoix Historical Society to replace the roof of the former Chicago and West Michigan Railroad Charlevoix Station, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
