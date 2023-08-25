Beach advisories extended
HARBOR SPRINGS — The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is updating a beach advisory at Zorn Park to partial-body contact with the water.
A Thursday water sample contained high levels of E. coli. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy only allows wading, paddling and fishing at this Harbor Springs beach.
Additionally, a partial body contact advisory is continuing at Richardi Park in Bellaire. The water was resampled Thursday, but it still has elevated levels of E. coli. Wading, paddling and fishing are allowed at this beach.
Find the health department’s weekly beach monitoring reports at www.nwhealth.org/beach.html.
Beach advisories removed
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Health Department is announcing the results of its recent resampling of the water at Haserot Beach, East Bay Park and Sunset Park.
All beaches are now Level 1, meeting EGLE's standards for full-body contact (swimming).
Beach monitoring results are also posted at www.gtcountymi.gov/814/Public-Beach-Monitoring.
