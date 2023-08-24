Beach advisories in place
HARBOR SPRINGS — The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is updating a beach advisory at Zorn Park to no contact with the water.
A Wednesday water sample showed higher levels of E. coli. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy requires a full-body contact advisory at the Harbor Springs beach.
Additionally, a partial body contact advisory is in place at Richardi Park in Bellaire. A Wednesday water sample showed high levels of E. coli. EGLE allows for wading, paddling and fishing at this beach.
Find the health department's weekly beach monitoring reports at www.nwhealth.org/beach.html.
Water quality results
BENZONIA — The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department is reporting the results of its water quality sampling.
Water was sampled on Wednesday at Frankfort Beach, Beulah Beach-Crystal Lake, Empire Beach, Greilickville Harbor Park, Northport Marina, South Bar Lake, Suttons Bay Marina and Suttons Bay Park. All beaches are Level 1, meeting EGLE’s requirements for full-body contact (swimming).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.