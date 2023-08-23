Beach advisory
HARBOR SPRINGS — The Health Department of Northwest Michigan has issued a partial body contact advisory at Zorn Park, 151 E. Bay St.
A Tuesday water test showed high levels of E. coli, which does not comply with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy's water quality standards. Wading, fishing and paddling are allowed at this beach.
The health department posts weekly beach monitoring results at www.nwhealth.org/beach.html.
