Artist presentation
GLEN ARBOR — Massachusetts artist Ian Kennelly will offer a presentation at noon Friday at Glen Arbor Arts Center. He will discuss his artist-in-residency at the center.
Movie screening
TRAVERSE CITY — Watch “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” at 1 p.m. Friday at Peninsula Community Library. This 1989 movie is rated PG.
Artists’ reception
MANISTEE — Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is inviting the public to an artists’ reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Hardy Hall Gallery.
The reception will feature the new exhibition “On Nature: Angela Saxon, Anne Corlett, Royce Deans.” Wine and snacks are served. More details: 231-398-9770.
Songs and stories
LELAND — Manitou Winds, Traverse City Opera, Traverse Symphony Orchestra and The Stonefruit Collective are hosting the new Song and Story concert series at 7 p.m. Friday at the Old Art Building.
The program will combine music, poetry and storytelling.
Cost is $20 for OAB members, $25 for others. Purchase tickets at oldartbuilding.com.
United We Smile opening
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan is opening the United We Smile dental clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 4075 Copper Ridge Drive.
The event includes back-to-school activities for kids and guided tours of the facility. Staff members can answer questions.
To learn more, visit uwsmile.org.
Cemetery walk
LUDINGTON — Mason County Historical Society is offering a cemetery walk from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Visit Pere Marquette Cemetery and Lakeview Cemetery with historian Bill Anderson. Tickets are $20 per person at Eventbrite.com. Questions: 231-843-4808, ext. 102.
Comedy event
PETOSKEY — Comedy Night is featuring six comedians and performers from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday at City Park Grill.
Tickets are $10 at MyNorthTickets.com or at the door.
Recreation survey open
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation Community Needs Assessment is accepting public comments until 11:59 p.m. Saturday.
The assessment is part of the creation of the department’s Michigan Department of Natural Resources recreation plan. Community input is needed so the county can apply for future grants.
Residents may learn more about the previous MDNR plan via www.gtcountymi.gov/2562/Plans-and-Goals. Provide input at gtcountymi.gov/parks.
Veteran job fair
ERLANGER, Ky. — Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary will host the Virtual Veterans Job Fair from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 29.
This event is free for veterans, their spouses, active military members and National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve members.
To register, visit jobs.dav.org.
Youth grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation is accepting applications for its Youth Endowment Grants until Sept. 1. Awards are for area organizations that serve youth. Questions: tcaviston@gtrcf.org; 231-935-4066.
Grant for schools
MANCELONA — Communities In Schools of Northwest Michigan received funds to expand its student support program into Mancelona, Kalkaska and East Jordan public schools during the 2023-24 academic year.
Ballmer Group provided a total of $13 million in its first round of funding for affiliates.
For more information, visit www.cisnwmi.org.
