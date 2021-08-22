Police: 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at pier
SOUTH HAVEN — Two people died and a third was critically injured Friday during a shooting at a Lake Michigan beach pier in southwestern Michigan, police said.
Beachgoers scrambled when they heard shots in South Haven, 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) north of the Indiana-Michigan border.
WOOD-TV, which had a camera at the beach, said two people fell to the ground after being confronted by another person. After another minute, that person also hit the ground.
Two men, including the shooter, 19-year-old Aidan Topher Ingalls of Bangor, Michigan, were found dead, South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson said.
A third person, the wife of the man Ingalls shot, was in critical condition at a hospital, she said. The names of the couple were not immediately released.
Ingalls died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Thompson said.
A motive for the shooting was unknown.
Kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts interactive programs for preschool and elementary students. Admission is $7 per person. Reservations are recommended.
Weekly programs:
- Kid’s Craft Lab: Sunny Suncatchers at 1 and 3 p.m. Aug. 23 and 26
- Storytime Adventures at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. Aug. 25 and 27
Pasty sale
EMPIRE — Empire United Methodist Women plan to make pasties at 9 a.m. Aug. 25. Cost is $5 each. Email Tomjean45@yahoo.com to order.
Virtual book launch
TRAVERSE CITY — For Love Of Water hosts a virtual book launch at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25. Author Lynne Heasley and illustrator Glenn Wolff present their book “The Accidental Reef and Other Ecological Odysseys in the Great Lakes.” This event is part of FLOW’s “Art Meets Water” series. Find the text at MSU Press or Horizon Books in Traverse City. Register at https://bit.ly/2XhFYsb.
Library program
EMPIRE — Glen Lake Library hosts White Earth Nation member Gordon Henry at 7 p.m. Aug. 26. Henry shares his fiction and poetry and discusses his work with Native poetry collection “Living Nations, Living Words.”
Auto show, parade
MACKINAW CITY — The annual Corvette Crossroads Auto Show runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 28 at Odawa Casino Mackinaw. View hundreds of cars before the award presentation at 3 p.m. The car parade crosses the Mackinac Bridge at 7 p.m. Non-show registered corvettes may participate for $10. Spectators gather along South Huron Avenue, Central Avenue and Nicolet Street.
Fall classes
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College offers in-person and online courses this fall. Nearly 300 options include cooking, art, business and other topics. Northern Naturalist courses include field trips. Friday morning Coffee Chats cover craft beer, museum exhibitions and more. Register through nmc.edu/ees. Call 231-995-1700 to request a catalog in the mail.
Youth program
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation invites local high school students to join its Youth Advisory Council.
Young people across the five-county region act as advisers to the foundation’s Youth Endowment. Students annually review grant applications and recommend grant awards.
Home-school, private and public school students may join, especially those from Benzie, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
Questions: 231-935-4066 or gthornbury@gtrcf.org.
