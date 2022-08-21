Intersection closed
TRAVERSE CITY — Miller Pipeline plans to close the intersection of Barlow Avenue and Carver Street from Aug. 22 through Sep. 12. Crews will work on the gas line.
East-West traffic on Carver Street is allowed for most of this time, but North-South traffic is rerouted. Work is weather dependent and businesses are still accessible.
Call 231-922-4467 with questions or concerns.
Fundraiser concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Wayne Kramer performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 23 on the Piazza at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons.
Kramer also discusses Jail Guitar Doors, a nonprofit providing musical instruments and mentoring for incarcerated individuals. Higher Grounds created “Riff Roast” to raise money to bring the programs to Michigan correctional facilities. Donations and $5 from each bag of coffee go to JGD.
Shuffleboard tournament
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network resumes its annual Art Baur Shuffleboard Tournament at 3 p.m. Aug. 24 at 801 E. Front St.
The tournament is named for Art Baur, a state and national hall of fame player and local shuffleboard director.
Art exhibition
SCOTTVILLE — Manistee artist Ken Cooper’s work is displayed through Aug. 26 in the Manierre Dawson gallery at West Shore Community College. The exhibition is titled “What Goes Around, Comes Around.”
Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays.
