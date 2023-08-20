Hawaii fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Several Michigan restaurants are planning to donate their Tuesday sales to the Hawaii Restaurant Association Relief Fund and the American Red Cross Hawaii Wildfires Disaster Relief Fund.
Participating eateries include Apache Trout Grill, Boone’s Prime Time Pub, Flap Jack Shack, Omelette Shoppe (both Traverse City locations) and West End Tavern.
Book signing
TRAVERSE CITY — Impact100 founder Wendy Steele will sign her book “Invitation to Impact: Lighting the Path to Community Transformation” from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Barrel Room at Left Foot Charley.
The paperback version of the text may be available to purchase from local bookstores.
Bluegrass concert
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center, Blissfest Music Organization, Great Lakes Center for the Arts and Lavender Hill Farm will be presenting the Bluegrass by the Bay series.
Everyone is invited to join free music-making sessions from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at Pennsylvania Park.
Bluegrass by the Bay concerts:
- Thunderwude at 7 p.m. Wednesday; free
- Full Cord at 8 p.m. Thursday at Crooked Tree Arts Center; tickets: crookedtree.org
- Balsam Range at 6 p.m. Friday at Lavender Hill Farm; tickets at lavenderhillfarm.com/series-lineup
- Sam Bush Band at 8 p.m. Saturday; tickets at greatlakescfa.org
Art installed
THOMPSONVILLE — Michigan Legacy Art Park is inviting the public to an opening reception of the new installation “Michigan Blue” from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday. Refreshments will be served.
The art project was created by environmental artist Patricia Innis with support from contemporary folk artist Dewey Blocksma. Some of the funding for this piece comes from Benzie Sunrise Rotary Foundation, Michigan Arts and Culture Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Pain workshop
ANN ARBOR — A virtual chronic pain workshop goes from 6-7:30 p.m. starting Thursday and continuing through Sept. 28. Newcomers can join until Aug. 29.
National Kidney Foundation of Michigan is offering this free class. Registration: classes.beaumont.org; 800-633-7377.
Kids’ health clinic
GRAYLING — District Health Department No. 10 is offering a “Ready, Set, Go!” School Readiness Clinic from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at 501 Norway St., Suite 1.
Ages 3-19 can receive immunizations as well as dental, visual and hearing screenings. Residents may call 888-217-3904 to sign up.
Call for donations
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan recently started its annual Brown Bag Campaign.
A brown paper bag inserted into the newspaper represents the bags children entering foster care are given for their personal items. This is a fundraiser for Child and Family Services.
Bags are also available at Oleson’s and Oryana. Put donations in the paper bag and mail to 3785 Veterans Dr. in Traverse City, MI 49684. Donations are also accepted at www.cfsnwmi.org/brownbag.
Museum receives grants
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center was awarded $10,110 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and $10,000 by the National Endowment of the Humanities Preservation Assistance Grants program.
Funds will go toward a conservation survey of the museum’s outdoor sculptures. The museum will work with conservators from the Midwest Art Conservation Center on the survey, which aims to “address environmental damage and help museum staff develop a long-term maintenance and repair plan, organized by highest conservation priorities,” according to a release.
The NEH grant will help install window tint film in the promenade wing of the museum.
