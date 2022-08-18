Book signing
TRAVERSE CITY — Record-Eagle outdoor columnist Mike Terrell will be at Horizon Books from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 20, for a book signing of "On The Trails of Northern Michigan."
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: August 18, 2022 @ 5:00 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.