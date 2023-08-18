Beach results updated
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Health Department is announcing that TC Volleyball Beach is now Level 1, meeting the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s standards for full-body contact or swimming.
The update comes after a Thursday water sample showed lower levels of E. coli. As a result, the beach advisory is being waived.
For additional updates, visit www.gtcountymi.gov/814/Public-Beach-Monitoring.
