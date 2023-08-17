Beach advisory
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Health Department found higher levels of E. coli at TC Volleyball Beach in its Wednesday water sampling.
This beach exceeds the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy's standards for water quality, so a Level 2 advisory is in place. Contact with the water above the waist is not recommended.
All other Grand Traverse County beaches are Level 1, so full-body contact is allowed. The health department posts the results of its public beach monitoring at www.gtcountymi.gov/814/Public-Beach-Monitoring.
Water quality results
BENZONIA — The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department is reporting the results of its water quality sampling.
Water was sampled on Wednesday at Frankfort Beach, Beulah Beach-Crystal Lake, Empire Beach, Greilickville Harbor Park, Northport Marina, South Bar Lake, Suttons Bay Marina and Suttons Bay Park. All beaches are Level 1, meeting EGLE’s requirements for full-body contact (swimming).
