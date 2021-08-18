Reunion scrapped
HONOR — The annual all-years Honor High School reunion is not happening this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The event was also canceled in September 2020.
Kids’ carnival
CADILLAC — Cadillac Area YMCA hosts its Back to School Carnival from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 19. Activities: face painting, backpack giveaway, games, vaccination clinic, teen center open house and more.
Book discussion
INTERLOCHEN — Community members are invited to discuss “The Big Hustle” by Jim Wahlberg from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 19 at Interlochen Public Library. Refreshments and child care provided.
The library received a grant for small and rural communities to host this event. Sponsored by the American Library Association.
Quartet in concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Quartet BoBossa performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at Old Town Playhouse. This Theatre Under the Tent event costs $20 for adults and $13 for youth. Pay $180 for a table of six. Box office: 231-947-2210.
Summer concert
CHARLEVOIX — Wisconsin-based songwriter Brett Newski performs from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 19 at East Park during the Live on the Lake concert series. Newski plays alternative-rock music.
Crafting sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Teens and adults may drop by Interlochen Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 20 for a crafting session. Materials are provided to make beach glass bookends.
Rock painting
FIFE LAKE — Garfield Township Parks and Recreation sponsors a Children’s Kindness Rock Painting Project at 10 a.m. Aug. 21 at Veterans Memorial Park. Everyone is welcome to this free event.
Mobile Museum
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum Mobile Museum hosts the Exo-Hydrology Challenge at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at Traverse Area District Library. Ages 6-12 can explore engineering and create projects. Michigan State University Federal Credit Union provided a donation for this event. Free tickets are found at greatlakeskids.org.
Call for artists
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts invites artists to submit pieces for the “Grab A Piece of Ludington” fundraiser. Canvas works are accepted at the center until 6 p.m. Sept. 1. Items are sold during the Sept. 4 fundraiser.
Author festival
PETOSKEY — Scholars and interested persons are invited to the annual C.S. Lewis Festival Sept. 10-12. Author and journalist Philip Yancey is the keynote speaker. Visit cslewisfestival.org for more details and to register for events.
Man charged in couple’s slaying also charged in teen death
LANSING — A man charged in the April killings of a Lansing couple is also accused in a string of June crimes that include the killing of a teenage girl and a sexual assault on a woman.
Isaiah Gardenhire is charged in Ingham County in the fatal shootings of Harley Owens, 39, and his girlfriend Kelsey Coon-Lennon, 29, according to court records.
He also faces 12 felonies stemming from several crimes in early June in the county, including the slaying of 13-year-old Adrie Dembowski, the Lansing State Journal reported.
Gardenhire is in custody in the Isabella County Jail on $1.5 million bond.
Owens and Coon-Lennon were shot and killed April 28, Lansing police said. Their bodies were discovered May 1.
Owens’ sister, Jessica Rutz, said her brother was a jack of all trades who could do anything and do it well.
“He was a pretty handsome fella, but very quiet,” Rutz said. “Girls kind of flocked to him … He had a great sense of humor.”
