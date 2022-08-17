Health clinic
GRAYLING — District Health Department No. 10 hosts the “Ready, Set, Go!” Pediatric Health Clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 18 at 501 Norway St.
The clinic includes vision and hearing screenings, immunizations, snacks, prizes and Spiderman. Local youth ages 19 and younger may participate. Call 888-217-3904 to make an appointment.
Art fair
FRANKFORT — Frankfort-Elberta Chamber of Commerce Art Fair is from 1-7 p.m. Aug. 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 20 at Market Square Park.
TC Taco Food Truck provides food starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Collector Car Show occurs at Mineral Springs Park. Off the Hook Tacos Truck is available for purchase during the show.
A free Benzie Bus shuttle goes from the Open Space next to the library to the art fair.
Owl release
CENTRAL LAKE — Skegemog Raptor Center staff will release a rehabilitated barred owl at 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Chain of Lakes Orthodox Presbyterian Church.
The owl was rescued by an Antrim County resident after it was injured by a vehicle. SRC Founder James Manley oversaw the rehabilitation process.
The release event is free, but donations are accepted to help cover the owl’s medical expenses.
Free concert
KEWADIN — The free Music from the Heart concert begins at 5 p.m. Aug. 21 at the United Methodist Church.
The show features Naomi Spann and Christopher Spann as well as Rachel Stratton and Marty Sage. Donations support the Women’s Resource Center and Acme Christian Thrift Store and Food Pantry.
Pottery classes
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts offers pottery camps Aug. 22, 24 and 26. Ages 6-11 may attend from 9:30-11 a.m. Ages 11-18 participate from 6-7:30 p.m. Students create a pot on the wheel, hand-build a structure and learn glazing techniques.
Cost is $5 per student. Reserve a spot at ludingtonartscenter.square.site.
Show and sale
LELAND — The group Painting on Location presents its second annual Clothesline Show and Sale from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 24 in front of the Old Art Building. Light refreshments are provided.
Sale proceeds go to the painters and the venue. Some artists demonstrate their plein air techniques and answer questions. More details: 231-256-2131.
