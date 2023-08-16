MSP open house
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan State Police Traverse City Post is hosting an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 218 W. 14th St.
An MSP recruiter will provide details about careers, and attendees can view displays of marine services, aviation and other MSP teams.
Advisory removed
ALANSON — The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is lifting a partial body-contact advisory that was in place at Camp Pet-O-Se-Ga on Pickerel Lake on Aug. 10.
A Monday water sample showed lower levels of E. coli, allowing for all recreational use at the beach. Advisories are based on the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s water quality standards.
The health department posts beach monitoring updates at https://www.nwhealth.org/beach.html.
Country concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Country musician Lee Greenwood is performing the Hometown Hero concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Park Place Hotel. Local singer-songwriter Jim Hawley will open for Greenwood.
Proceeds benefit area veterans and active-duty military members. Tickets start at $40 at stillwatersmedia.com or at the door.
‘More Than Sad’ program
CHEBOYGAN — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will offer the program “More Than Sad” at 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at Cheboygan Public Library.
Parents can learn how to recognize signs of depression and mental health issues, talk with their youth about these issues and find resources. Register at afsp.org/michigan. Questions: jtrestain1@hotmail.com.
Fall class enrollment
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College Extended Education and Training is releasing its fall catalog, which includes more than 200 courses.
Topics include cooking, recreation and technology. The Coffee Chats series is returning for its fifth season. New classes include jewelry making and ChatGPT. View the course list and register at nmc.edu/ees.
Tire collection
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County residents are invited to RecycleSmart‘s scrap tire collection on Sept. 16.
Passenger vehicle tires will be collected for free, thanks to the EGLE Scrap Tire Grant program. Call 231-941-5555 to make an appointment.
Fall grant applications
MANISTEE — Manistee County Community Foundation is accepting applications for its fall 2023 grants until Oct. 2.
Find more details at manisteefoundation.org/receive. Contact: 231-723-7269 or grants@manisteefoundation.org.
Review released
PETOSKEY — The eighth edition of the Walloon Writers Review is available at independent bookstores throughout northern Michigan.
The collection of short stories, poems and nature photography features nearly 60 contributors, including individuals from the Grand Traverse area. For more details, visit walloonwritersreview.com.
Kindergarten prep program
MESICK — Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan and Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy are launching a two-year transitional kindergarten prep program.
The program’s first year focuses on math, reading, science, art, music and social studies. The second year is a more traditional kindergarten experience. Both virtual public schools use the Embark curriculum. Enrollment is open for children turning 5 by Dec. 1.
For more information, visit hvam.k12.com/academics/kindergarten. More details about MGLVA’s transitional kindergarten program, called the Young 5’s, is available at mglva.k12.com/academics/kindergarten.
