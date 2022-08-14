Kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to weekly programs at Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Create a log collage at 1 or 3:30 p.m. Aug. 15 and 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Aug. 18 during Kid’s Craft Lab. Listen to the tale “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Aug. 16 and 19 during Storytime Adventures.
Reserve a spot at glcm.org.
Water program
TRAVERSE CITY — For Love Of Water Executive Director Liz Kirkwood presents “Protecting Our Water” at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at Peninsula Community Library. She discusses the FLOW mission and current issues facing water.
Community conversation
TRAVERSE CITY — A mental health community conversation begins at 6 p.m. Aug. 16 at Traverse Area District Library and via Zoom.
Topics include substance use disorder services and local support programs of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse.
The event is presented by Addiction Treatment Services, Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority, Kiersten’s Ride and NAMI Grand Traverse. Register at tadl.org/events or call 231-932-8502.
Community concert
MANISTEE — The Manistee Community Band and Chamber Choir presents its final concert of the season at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts.
Tickets are $15 at ramsdelltheatre.org.
Coffee with a Cop
TRAVERSE CITY — Coffee with a Cop goes from 9-10:30 a.m. Aug. 17 at J&S Hamburg South.
Officers from Traverse City Police Department, Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police plan to chat with residents.
Musical revue
TRAVERSE CITY — Young Company’s Advanced Musical Theatre Workshop presents its annual musical revue “Showstoppers” at 7 p.m. Aug. 18-20 at Old Town Playhouse.
Prices are $16 for adults, $8 for youth. Box office: 231-947-2210, ext. 2.
Food drive
TRAVERSE CITY — Lake Michigan Credit Union collects nonperishable food items for Goodwill Northern Michigan’s Food Rescue program.
Drop off cereal, jellies and jams, macaroni and cheese, granola bars, lentils and more at LMCU on West Front Street or U.S. 31 South. Donations will be distributed to food pantries and meal sites in northern Michigan.
