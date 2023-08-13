Weekly kids programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum is offering programs for preschool and elementary students this week.
Kid’s Craft Lab features oil and water drop painting at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Storytime Adventures includes “Feathers for Lunch” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Experiment with spoons, cups and other containers during First Steps Science at 9:30 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Sign up for programs at www.greatlakeskids.org.
Author event
FRANKFORT — Local artist Ellie Harold’s book “Monet, Mitchell and Me: A Painter’s Pilgrimage” releases at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Oliver Art Center.
The text is about her trip to France last fall. The art center event includes a presentation, book signing and time for questions. Preregistration: 231-352-4151.
Grant meetings
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Charities of Traverse City is hosting pre-grant meetings through Friday.
Organizations should attend a meeting if they want to apply for a fall Assets for Thriving Communities or Systems Change Accelerator grant.
Award applications are due Sept. 1. Make an appointment by contacting fbradford@rotarycharities.org.
Citizens’ Academy
KALEVA — The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post is hosting the Citizens’ Academy from Aug. 30 through Oct. 18 at the MSP Kaleva Detachment.
The academy will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays and cover troopers’ procedures and the role of law enforcement in the community.
Interested individuals may contact 231-429-4784 or 231-779-6040 to receive an application.
Township to receive funds
TRAVERSE CITY — Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow recently announced more than $2.5 million for Michigan fire departments from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants program.
Recipients include Peninsula Township, which will get $17,744 to update its fire hose system.
DEI Fund grants awarded
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Fund recently awarded $17,650 in grants to 10 organizations.
Grants went to Arts for All of Northern Michigan ($750), Experiential Ink, Inc. ($2,500), Grand Traverse Dyslexia Association ($2,500), Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy ($750), Housing North ($1,000), Leelanau Montessori Forever Foundation ($2,500), Northport Indian United Methodist Church ($2,400), Remain in Touch ($1,500), The Dream Team Northern Michigan ($1,250) and Up North Pride ($2,500).
Additionally, the community foundation recently received a $20,000 grant from Consumers Energy Foundation for its DEI Fund. Apply for funding by Sept. 1 via www.gtrcf.org/grants/apply.
MDOT seeks comments
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Transportation seeks public input on its draft 2024-2028 Five-Year Transportation Program.
The program includes planned projects for the MDOT Highway Program and information about public transportation. People can comment through Sept. 8 at Michigan.gov/MDOT5YearProgram.
