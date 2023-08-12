Beach monitoring updates
CHARLEVOIX — The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is issuing a no-body contact advisory at Camp Pet-O-Se-Ga on Pickerel Lake in Alanson.
A partial body contact advisory was in place at the camp on Thursday, but another water sample contained higher levels of E. coli. To follow the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s standards, beachgoers are asked to avoid swimming, wading or other contact with the water. The beach will be retested Monday.
Additionally, the health department is lifting a partial body contact advisory at East Jordan Tourism Park. Thursday water samples showed lower levels of E. coli, so contact above the waist and swimming is allowed.
Beach monitoring updates are posted at https://www.nwhealth.org/beach.html.
Brush pickup
TRAVERSE CITY — The City of Traverse City’s Department of Public Services will pick up brush starting Monday.
City residents should collect any brush, including tree branches, that came down during the Aug. 3 rainstorm. Leaves and yard waste will not be picked up. Brush should be placed in the alley or tree lawn, behind the curb or edge of the street by Sunday. Questions: 231-922-4900.
Class luncheon
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Central Class of 1957 will meet for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Elks Club. All alumni are invited to attend.
Online bulb sale
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library is continuing its online bulb sale through Aug. 23.
Community members may order tulips, daffodils, allium and more. Half of the order total goes to the library organization. Pick up bulbs at the library in September. Order at https://form.jotform.com/beahgo/2023-square-bulb-order-form.
