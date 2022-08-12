Pig roast
TRAVERSE CITY — The American Military League hosts a pig roast from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 13. Veteran Chuck Wood roasts the pig. Donations are accepted.
Updated: August 12, 2022 @ 8:38 am
Community News Reporter
